Latest News

MASH Actor Passes Away At The Age Of 84

On the last day of 2016, we mourn … Read More

12/31/2016 at 8:23 | QCWriter // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: Chris Martinez / Getty Images

Two Country Singers Announce Their Engagement On Social Media

There’s been no shortage of engagement, pregnancy, and … Read More

12/31/2016 at 2:53 | Posted by QCWriter // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: Matthew Nigel/Shutterstock.com

Here’s Why Your New Year’s Eve Celebration Will Last An Extra Second This Year

Here’s some bizarre news to help you ring … Read More

12/31/2016 at 12:14 | QCWriter // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Jessica Robertson’s Instagram Post Has Sparked Major Debate Online

A seemingly innocent Instagram post made by Duck … Read More

12/31/2016 at 10:03 | Posted by QCWriter // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

The Most Famous Animals Of 2016

You know we live in a strange time … Read More

12/30/2016 at 4:24 | Lauren Levine // Freelance Writer
Photo Credit: Annette Shaff/Shutterstock

Three Cheers For Red Solo Cup Inventor

As if 2016 hadn’t taken so much from … Read More

12/30/2016 at 3:55 | Posted by Jennifer Williams // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Is Your Phone Addiction Ruining Your Relationship?

Relationship satisfaction has been decreasing between couples and … Read More

12/30/2016 at 1:25 | Mary Brooke // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Most Popular Memes Of 2016

2016 brought us plenty of viral Internet trends. … Read More

12/30/2016 at 11:34 | Lauren Levine // Freelance Writer
Photo Credit: Thinglass/Shutterstock

John Rich Is Opening Two New Bars With A Redneck Theme

Singer, John Rich, of country duo Big & … Read More

12/30/2016 at 10:10 | Posted by mbeasley
Photo Credit: Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images

5 Of The Biggest Box Office Flops Of 2016

2016 brought us so many movies worth seeing … Read More

12/30/2016 at 9:17 | Lauren Levine // Freelance Writer
Photo Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock