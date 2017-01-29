Listen Live

Country's Hottest Hits

Latest News

If You Use PayPal You NEED To Read This

There’s a new phishing scheme circulating in the … Read More

01/29/2017 at 1:08 | QCWriter // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

This Is The Dale Earnhardt Jr. News We’ve Been Waiting To Hear

Marriage, check. Racing again, check. Talking about babies … Read More

01/29/2017 at 9:24 | Posted by QCWriter // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

The Human Body Continues To Live After Death

When a person dies, their body continues to … Read More

01/28/2017 at 9:36 | QCWriter // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: EAK MOTO/Shutterstock

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Shows Off Her Baby Bump

It’s almost time for another Duggar baby! Jessa … Read More

01/28/2017 at 1:09 | QCWriter // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: Photo by FOX News Channel via Getty Images

Toddler Gives Dolly Parton A Run For Her Money With ‘Jolene’

It’s somewhat comical to hear a toddler singing … Read More

01/28/2017 at 9:26 | Posted by QCWriter // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Top 5 Reasons Folks Are Late For Work Every Week!

If you are one of those folks who … Read More

01/27/2017 at 6:25 | Posted by BIG SEXY
Photo Credit: (Photo by Brett Gundlock/Getty Images News/Getty Images)

Might Be Grown, But Still A Kid

This is what a friend of ours we … Read More

01/27/2017 at 4:42 | Posted by Charlie and Debbie
Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox/Courtesy of Getty Images

Miranda Lambert Stops Performing To Address Rude Fans In The Crowd

You tell ’em, Miranda! Right before the start … Read More

01/27/2017 at 1:26 | Posted by QCWriter // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

How To Clean Your Belly Button

Did you know that you could get a … Read More

01/27/2017 at 1:11 | Mary Brooke // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: TunedIn by Westend61/ shutterstock

Shark Photobombs Young Surfer’s Picture

Eden Hasson, was surfing earlier this week in … Read More

01/27/2017 at 10:24 | Mary Brooke // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images