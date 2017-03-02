Listen Live

Country's Hottest Hits

On Air Now: Big Sexy

Latest News

Top 7 Dating Deal Breakers For Women

When it comes to keeping a relationship going, … Read More

02/03/2017 at 8:06 | Posted by BIG SEXY
Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

‘Big And Rich’ Member Suffers Another Devastating Loss

Our hearts go out to ‘Big And Rich’ … Read More

02/03/2017 at 1:42 | Posted by QCWriter // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

See Who Has Unfollowed You On Instagram, Twitter, And Facebook

It’s a very strange feeling, wondering if one … Read More

02/03/2017 at 12:18 | Mary Brooke // Staff Writer
Photo Credit: PhuShutter/ shutterstock

How Luke Is Getting Ready to Sing At The Big Game!

Luke Bryan tells Rolling Stone  that he has … Read More

02/03/2017 at 9:24 | Posted by clane
Photo Credit: Credit: Rick Diamond / Staff / Getty Images

My Kind Of RV!

Daydreaming of a new RV? How about one … Read More

02/03/2017 at 5:20 | Posted by tanner
Photo Credit: George Frey/Getty Images

Top 10 Most Stressful Jobs In The United States

I really don’t know if I agree with … Read More

02/02/2017 at 7:44 | Posted by BIG SEXY
Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Fringe Benefits?

I had an appointment with a nurse practitioner … Read More

02/02/2017 at 4:42 | Posted by Charlie and Debbie
Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Wha?! At The DOG Show?!

Today’s “Other News…” begins with a problem you … Read More

02/02/2017 at 3:42 | Posted by Charlie and Debbie
Photo Credit: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images